Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a woman who they say could be in danger.

Selena Taylor was last seen on October 10th at Frasure’s Personal Care Home in Ashland.

Taylor is from Letcher County and sheriff’s deputies say she has family in the area.

In a post on the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, we are told she is 44 years old, around 5′5″ tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information about where she might be, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

