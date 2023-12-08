Plans underway for 62nd inauguration in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will take their oaths of office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

City leaders in Frankfort said Inauguration Day brings a lot of activities and traffic to the state capital.

“It’s an exciting time for our city. A lot of activity, a lot of planning and a lot of detail. We are hoping a lot of people will come and join us for the inauguration festivities,” Robin Antenucci, with the Frankfort Tourist Commission, said.

A large tent was placed in the capitol parking lot, and parking will be limited on Monday and Tuesday.

People were encouraged to use a shuttle service at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services building.

“It’s a festive time. A lot of excitement. A lot of people come into town. Seeing the parade is always fun. It’s a big deal,” Antenucci explained.

This will mark the 62nd inauguration in Kentucky. This year, the theme is “Forward, Together.”

Healthcare workers and educators will be the grand marshals for the parade that will have a theme of the struggles and successes the state experienced over the last four years.

Governor Beshear’s first term was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, but he said the state also made several advancements.

“The inauguration will be more thematic than years past. Look at the people telling the story of the last four years, not of me but of Kentuckians,” Beshear said.

Many of the inaugural events, including the breakfast, parade and swearing-in ceremony, are free and open to the public.

However, parking will not be allowed on the parade route from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. There will also be no public parking on the Capitol’s campus or garage from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can find more information about parking, closed streets, shuttle services and other information by going to www.kentucky.gov/inauguration or visitfrankfort.com.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.