Owsley County and Knox Central will play in the girls night-cap game

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH is going on December 5th-10th, 2022(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Owsley County will face No. 3 Knox Central in the 8:00 p.m. game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls tournament.

The Lady Owls have started the season 1-1.

The Lady Panthers sit at 2-0.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap in sports on WYMT Mountain News at 11.

