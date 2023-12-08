Owsley County and Knox Central will play in the girls night-cap game
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Owsley County will face No. 3 Knox Central in the 8:00 p.m. game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls tournament.
The Lady Owls have started the season 1-1.
The Lady Panthers sit at 2-0.
