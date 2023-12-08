No. 5 Perry Central will take on No. 8 Floyd Central in the night-cap game

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Commodores and Jaguars are set to begin roughly at 8:00 p.m.

No. 5 Perry Central beat Harlan in the first round 89-58.

No. 8 Floyd Central beat Clay County in the first round 60-58.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap on Sports Overtime at 11:10.

