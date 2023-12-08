No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Trent Noah exploded for 54 points in No. 1 Harlan County’s win over No. 2 Martin County in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic semifinals.

The Cards led early with a scoring surge led by Luke Hale, who scored 33 points on the night.

The two teams ended the first period knotted up at 14 apiece.

Hale hit back-to-back threes to push Martin County’s lead all the way up to 32-29 at one point in the second quarter.

Then, Noah and the Black Bears stormed back with a 7-3 run led by the future South Carolina Gamecock’s three consecutive buckets.

Harlan County headed into the halftime break leading, 40-37.

In the second half, Hale cut the deficit down to three points.

However, Harlan County lit on fire again, capped off by a three-pointer from Caleb Johnson.

Noah ended the night with 54 points. Martin County’s Hale led his team in scoring with 33 points.

The Black Bears downed the Cardinals 86-76.

Harlan County will face Perry Central in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:45 p.m.

