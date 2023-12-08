No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County kick off the semi finals for the boys!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Basketball tournament returns to the boys side at 6:30 p.m.

The Black Bears are 3-0 this season, beating Letcher Central in the first round of the Classic 73-36.

Martin County sits at 2-1 on the year, beating No. 10 Knott Central in their first round game 54-48.

Tip-off is set for roughly 6:30 p.m.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap on Sports Overtime at 11:10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.