Man accused of killing father, grandfather brought back to Pulaski Co.

A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The suspect in a November triple shooting is back in Pulaski County.

During a grand jury session earlier this month, 20 year old Austin Prather was indicted for two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of robbery in the first degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Prather is accused of shooting and killing his father and grandfather, and trying to kill his grandmother.

On Thursday, detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Evansville, Indiana to pick Prather up and took him back to Pulaski County.

Prather was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Sheriff: Monticello man arrested for attempted home break-in
Damage to East Bernstadt Post Office lobby
East Bernstadt Post Office lobby damaged by vehicle collision
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department mourning the loss of longtime K9
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties