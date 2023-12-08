London welcomes Safe Haven Baby Box

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky city now has a Safe Haven Baby Box, allowing babies to be surrendered.

On Friday, folks gathered to celebrate the 26th box in the Commonwealth, second in the Southeastern Kentucky region.

The project began when the then, North Laurel High School senior, Maggie Moore, wanted to help ensure babies were safe.

“It started at our 13th region meeting when Monica Kelsey came to share about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes and it all snowballed from there. I decided we needed one in London,” she said.

She said the project was something that resonated with her as she was put up for adoption at birth.

Moore said while she was one of the lucky children to be adopted, she wants to make sure as many kids as possible can have a chance.

“Anytime I see a story of a baby that’s been left on the side of the road, or unsafe, it tears at my heart a little bit to see that this was so preventable,” she explained.

London Fire Chief Carl Hacker said this is another way to help save more lives.

“This is just another avenue that we can hopefully never need, but in case that situation arises, we’re able to be there to save a life and be able to get the proper care that it needs,” he explained. “A lot of times, a mother would not take the chance on taking it to the hospital, or taking it to the police but here, it’s a place where it’s safe. There’s no cameras, she can make that decision knowing that she’s left that baby in a safe place.”

Hacker said this couldn’t have happened without all of the support from city and state officials.

“Great support also from the Mayor’s office, the city council, from Maggie, from everybody that had the vision to have this here. And I’m just glad that everybody worked together, it happened, it’s a great thing for Laurel County to have,” he said.

Approximately two minutes after the door is shut, fire officials will be notified that a baby was placed there and will be able to help.

“We have 24/7 crews here. If we’re not here, we’re out on call,” said Hacker.

