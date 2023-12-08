KYTC: Guardrails to be re-installed on portion of U.S. 119 ‘within a week or so’

Road work along U.S. 119
Road work along U.S. 119(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Contractors working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently finished embankment repairs along U.S. 119 in Letcher County, which goes up Pine Mountain.

As a result, some spots are missing a guardrail separating the road from a deep drop, leaving community members concerned.

“There’s a lot of traffic here, and the mountain’s unsafe most of the time, but when bad weather comes, it becomes even more unsafe, and with just the cones up instead of guard rails, we don’t have any way of not sliding over the mountain,” said Mendy Boggs, who lives in the area and often travels on the road.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

As of now, traffic cones sit in the open spaces.

Boggs said parents are concerned about bus routes and student drivers going along the road.

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts told WYMT the school district remains concerned as well, and they have people checking roads throughout the area.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 Public Information Officer Shantana Woodward said they have awarded a contract to re-install the guardrails.

“It’s a top priority for us. So, our contractor knows that, and we hope to have them out there in the next week or so, weather permitting,” said Woodward.

Woodward added they have had trouble with people stealing traffic cones. She urged people to stop doing that as it can put drivers in more danger.

