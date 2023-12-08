Ky. receives $1.2M grant aimed at road safety

By Cameron Aaron
Dec. 8, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was one of 17 states to receive a federal grant to help make roads safer for people and wildlife.

State leaders said the $1.2 million award will help fund a wildlife-vehicle collision reduction plan and pilot a study in Central Kentucky to identify links between crashes and environmental factors.

“This funding will help us identify ways we can make our roadways safer for our families,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ultimate goal is to protect travelers and to protect Kentucky wildlife.”

Officials said a study will be completed to evaluate U.S. 60 and Interstate 64 segments between Louisville and Frankfort. Leaders added this corridor was picked because of the high number of deer crashes.

“We’re excited to build upon our existing efforts to improve highway safety and prevent crashes with wildlife,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “With these funds, we’ll be able to take a deep dive into data to make informed conclusions and develop a collaborative system to report and identify priority corridors.”

Last year, officials said there were around 3,000 reported deer collisions across Kentucky.

“The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is pleased to partner with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on their proposal to study wildlife vehicle collisions in Kentucky,” said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm. “Encounters with deer and other wildlife occur frequently along the I-64 corridor between Louisville and Frankfort making this an excellent focal point for this project. Wildlife vehicle collisions, particularly those involving deer, pose a significant risk to Kentucky motorists. We applaud the Transportation Cabinet for taking the initiative to reduce these wildlife vehicle collisions and improve habitat connectivity in Kentucky.”

The study and plan are expected to start in the summer of 2024.

“We care about those riding on four wheels or trotting on four legs as part of our mission to maintain a safe and environmentally sound transportation system,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. “Completing this study will give us a great baseline to build from and to help guide future decision-making.”

