KSP Post 13 hosts annual Shop with a Trooper event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, KSP Post 13 troopers spent the morning shopping with kids at the Hazard Walmart.

During this year’s event, more than 100 kids got to pick out their most wanted and needed items.

KSP Post 13 Public Information Officer Matt Gayheart said he looks forward to the event each year.

“It’s just one of those things that just gets better each year,” Gayheart said. “I get as much joy out of it now as I did the very first time that I stepped through those doors. Just to be able to interact with the children and see the smiles and the happiness on their faces makes it all worth it.”

He also mentioned the post works with school resource officers to identify students with specific needs in each county they serve. He said the event is all about making a difference for the kids in their community.

“It helps the children in our community, and we will always put our main focus on the kids right here in our back yards. So, for us to be able to help them in out and to show them a different side of law enforcement than what they may see on a daily basis,” he said.

One fourth grade shopper at the event said he is grateful for the opportunity.

“It was really awesome. It’s been amazing honestly. I’ve loved today and also, I got so many great things, and I am so glad I was able to be chosen for this,” the student said.

However, one of his favorite things was actually getting to hang out with a trooper.

“The best thing was probably actually getting to see what a cop car looks like outside of movies. It was really nice. You’d think that the windows normally on the sides are not barred. They actually are barred,” he said.

One Perry County Central High School JROTC member said the kids’ excitement is one of the many reasons she enjoyed volunteering at the event.

“It just makes me happy. I don’t know I just love doing this. I love being able to help people, so it is just really fun,” she said.

The students were each given $150 to spend on clothes and toys.

Trooper Gayheart said each year the amount depends on fundraising and support from the community.

