Kentucky volleyballs season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – The 2023 Kentucky Volleyball season ended Thursday night when the Wildcats lost in five sets, 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10) to the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Lady Cats lost the first set but followed it up with back-to-back wins, before dropping the next two.

Arkansas will move on to play No. 1 Nebraska in the elite eight.

Kentucky had previously beaten the Razorbacks twice this season, in five sets on October 22 and in three on November 22.

UK ends the year with a 21-8 overall record and 17-1 in the Southeastern Conference, while winning SEC for the seventh straight season.

