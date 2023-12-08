Jordan Dingle enters name into transfer portal

Dingle enters his name into the transfer portal
Dingle enters his name into the transfer portal(Twitter)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football has seen many players enter their name into the transfer portal with the latest coming on Friday.

Three-star tight end from Bowling Green, Jordan Dingle, announced on X, formerly known as twitter, that he is transferring as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

You can see the post below:

Dingle ended the 2023 season with 11 catches for 198 yards.

