Jordan Dingle enters name into transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football has seen many players enter their name into the transfer portal with the latest coming on Friday.

Three-star tight end from Bowling Green, Jordan Dingle, announced on X, formerly known as twitter, that he is transferring as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

You can see the post below:

Dingle ended the 2023 season with 11 catches for 198 yards.

