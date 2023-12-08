Jordan Dingle enters name into transfer portal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football has seen many players enter their name into the transfer portal with the latest coming on Friday.
Three-star tight end from Bowling Green, Jordan Dingle, announced on X, formerly known as twitter, that he is transferring as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Thank You #BBN 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CLvfB8r4N7— Jordan Dingle 🧪 (@jordandingle21) December 8, 2023
Dingle ended the 2023 season with 11 catches for 198 yards.
