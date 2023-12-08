‘It tastes just like Popcorn’s’ | Ole Smoky Distillery launches new alcohol

Distillery honors the late Popcorn Sutton with two new types of alcohol
Popcorn Sutton Alcohol
Popcorn Sutton Alcohol(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ole Smoky Distillery “The Holler” in Gatlinburg officially launched two new types of alcohol in honor of the late Popcorn Sutton.

“I’ve tried it, it tastes just like Popcorn’s. The white does. It’s 100 proof, very smooth like popcorns so you have to be careful,” Pam Sutton, Popcorn’s wife joked.

The two new flavors were released to the public for a taste testing and they were a red called “Bourbon Whiskey” and a white called “Likker”, and both drinks were similar to what Popcorn used to make.

“What she said to me the other day was it was as good as it could be and as close as it could be to his without making it himself. And that to me, I felt like that was a big win,” said Ole Smokey founder, Joe Baker.

The launch featured live bluegrass music, a taste testing and a bottle signing by Pam Sutton.

“We’re excited about what Popcorn’s brand could do. Like I said, Ole Smoky continues to grow and its been a fun 13 years to grow the business, share our culture and celebrate who we are as a people and this is just sort of icing on the cake,” said Baker.

