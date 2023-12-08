Friday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic has arrived!
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight’s action starts with the girl’s consultation game at 5:00 p.m. between No. 4 Martin County and No. 10 Owsley County.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. the boys semi final games will start with No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County.
No. 5 Perry Central and No. 8 Floyd Central will follow at 8:00 p.m.
For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.
It’s also featured in the player above.
If you miss anything, check out a full recap in sports on WYMT Mountain News at 11.
