Friday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic has arrived!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight’s action starts with the girl’s consultation game at 5:00 p.m. between No. 4 Martin County and No. 10 Owsley County.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. the boys semi final games will start with No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County.

No. 5 Perry Central and No. 8 Floyd Central will follow at 8:00 p.m.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap in sports on WYMT Mountain News at 11.

