Friday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic has arrived!

Boys Bracket
Boys Bracket(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight’s action starts with the girl’s consultation game at 5:00 p.m. between No. 4 Martin County and No. 10 Owsley County.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. the boys semi final games will start with No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County.

No. 5 Perry Central and No. 8 Floyd Central will follow at 8:00 p.m.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap in sports on WYMT Mountain News at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Wayne County man facing charges following fight at grocery store

Latest News

Dingle enters his name into the transfer portal
Jordan Dingle enters name into transfer portal
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ray Davis named Second Team All-American
Day four from the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is in the books!
Knox Central escapes in a narrow 60-58 victory in the first round of the WYMT Food City...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knox Central escapes Owsley in nail biter