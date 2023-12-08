FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the weekend. A widespread soaking is likely. Gusty winds are also possible, and some areas could see some snowflakes by late Sunday and early Monday.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

The forecast remains mainly dry for one more night. Be sure to enjoy it because we are tracking some big changes for the weekend. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Stray showers will be possible, mainly after midnight.

Spotty showers are possible for the first half of Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to pack the umbrella. Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-60s. I do expect some dry time throughout the day, but showers are likely at times.

Into Saturday night, more widespread showers are looking likely. We stay mostly cloudy and breezy. We could see winds up to 30-40 mph in spots, so you may need to tie down the Christmas decorations. I am not expecting widespread severe weather issues because instability (storm fuel) is very, very low. However, some strong winds and heavier rain pockets are possible with this potent weather system. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

For most of the region, we have a Level 1 risk of severe weather and excessive rainfall in place on Saturday.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Saturday Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Sunday Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Some Wintry Mischief Possible

This active forecast continues into Sunday. Rain is looking likely for most of the day as we remain cloudy and cool. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s early in the morning, but we tumble into the upper-30s and lower-40s by Sunday afternoon.

As cool air continues to filter into the region by Sunday afternoon and evening, we could see a brief changeover from rain to wintry mix or snow, mainly in higher elevations. We are not expecting widespread problems with this, but as always, we will keep a close eye on it. A light dusting can not be ruled out in the grassy areas near the KY/VA border, especially above 2,000 feet. Low temperatures dip into the lower-30s.

Some snow flurries are possible early on Monday, but we are tracking cooler, drier conditions to kick off the new work week. Highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows are back in the upper-20s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure looks to dominate for much of next week, so we are tracking dry weather and near-average temperatures.

We remain dry and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Temperatures remain in the upper-40s on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, we remain dry. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Thursday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the low-to-mid-50s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

