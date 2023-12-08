FIRST ALERT: Late weekend cold front could pack a punch across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will enjoy one more sunny day before the weather pattern turns soggy and potentially wintry for some.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will be all over the place this morning, thanks to a ridge/valley split. Some locations will wake up in the 20s while others will start their day in the 40s. The good news is that we’re all heading toward the 60° mark this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a southwest wind to help us get there.

Clouds will start to increase tonight and some rain chances are possible late. Lows will eventually drop to around 50°

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, but it will set the scene for what’s to come on Sunday. To give you a heads-up on what is coming our way, we will start our First Alert Weather Day coverage Friday afternoon.

Scattered rain chances will be around Saturday, but the best chances will be later in the day. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but definitely keep the rain gear handy. Highs top out in the low 60s.

A potent cold front will start to race its way into the mountains Saturday night. The later into the night you get, the more the impacts will be felt. The daytime high for Sunday will be around 60° at midnight. Temperatures will crash into the 40s during the afternoon hours and to around 30° overnight. In that time frame, we have the possibility for up to 2″ of rain, rumbles of thunder, wind gusts of up to 40 mph and wintry mix and/or snow by the time Sunday night rolls around. The best chance for any accumulation would be in the highest elevations near the borders above 2,000 feet, similar to earlier this week. It will be a wild day and you will need to stay weather aware for rapidly changing conditions.

Extended Forecast

After the front moves out, we will have the chance for a few flakes on Monday before the skies gradually clear. It will be chilly to start the new week. High pressure quickly moves back in and keeps us mainly sunny with warming temperatures for the majority of next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.