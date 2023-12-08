Faith Assembly of God’s live nativity kicks off the Christmas season

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is inviting community members to see the greatest gift ever given this holiday season.

Thursday night marked the beginning of the Faith Assembly of God’s drive-thru nativity.

“When you come in, it’s just a vibe or a feeling that you feel like you’re going back in time almost. Children are laughing and playing, people are bartering on the street,” Stacey Sheppard explained.

Church members said being involved in the nativity is a chance to take part in something bigger than themselves.

“If our job is just to be out here in costumes walking around and have a great time, but one person’s life is changed or altered, accept the Lord even while coming through nativity, everything that we’ve done in preparation for it, it’s all worth it,” Sheppard said.

People driving through the scene can listen to the story on the radio by tuning to 99.1.

“It gives the opportunity for people to be able to hear the message of hope, the message of Christ and just have those conversations. Ultimately, our desire is to advance the kingdom of God,” Pastor of Faith Assembly of God Rodney Goodlett said.

With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the church is able to bring the pages of the Bible to life and show people what the night of Christ’s birth may have been like.

The drive-thru continues on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

