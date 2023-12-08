EKY police department mourning the loss of longtime K9

Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook(Louisa Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of one Eastern Kentucky police department are saying goodbye to one of their own.

In a post on the Louisa Police Department’s Facebook page, officials announced the death of retired K9 Kenya.

Kenya served the office from 2015 until 2022 when he had to step down due to health issues.

He served with handlers Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Patrolman Jordan Miller.

Rest in peace, Kenya.

