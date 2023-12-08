East Bernstadt Post Office lobby damaged by vehicle collision

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - The main post office in East Bernstadt was damaged after a passenger vehicle crashed through a window on Thursday, Dec. 7, according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

Rescue units responded and inspected the structural integrity of the building, adding reinforcements to several points in the structure, said officials.

First responders confirmed to WYMT that the driver of a passenger car caused the damage, but did not have more details Friday morning. Post office managers called maintenance crews to close the immediate area of the building and assess the damage, then work on a fix, the Rescue Squad said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

