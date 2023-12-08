DQ Roundball Previews 2023: South Laurel Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel finished last season 24-9, falling in the second round of the region tournament to North Laurel 63-44.

The Cardinals graduated seniors Parker Payne, Caden Jones, Eli Gover, and Asthon Garland.

Returning for South Laurel is now Junior forward and leading scorer from last season Jordan Mabe, who scored just a tick over 14 points a game.

South Laurel has started the season 2-0 and will play their next game on December 9 versus Sayre at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry and mild to wrap up the week, big changes coming this weekend
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper

Latest News

Knox Central escapes in a narrow 60-58 victory in the first round of the WYMT Food City...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knox Central escapes Owsley in nail biter
Behind Brooke Nichelson’s historic shooting performance, the Lady Jaguars advance to the...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: North Laurel shoots the lights out on Martin County
Nichelson scored 42 points, etching her name in the history books with a new Mountain...
Brooke Nichelson sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic scoring record
After a competitive first half and heading into the lockers up 39-30, the Lady Patriots ran...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knott Central dominates in Consolation Game