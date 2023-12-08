DQ Roundball Previews 2023: South Laurel Boys

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel finished last season 24-9, falling in the second round of the region tournament to North Laurel 63-44.

The Cardinals graduated seniors Parker Payne, Caden Jones, Eli Gover, and Asthon Garland.

Returning for South Laurel is now Junior forward and leading scorer from last season Jordan Mabe, who scored just a tick over 14 points a game.

South Laurel has started the season 2-0 and will play their next game on December 9 versus Sayre at 7:00 p.m.

