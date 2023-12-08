Dollywood buys Nashville building, but plans are still a mystery

211 Commerce St. is listed as an office building by the Lincoln Property Company, the real estate manager in charge of the building's sale to the Dollywood Company.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dollywood Company confirmed to WVLT News Friday that it had bought a property in Nashville, but what it could be used for is still a mystery.

Dollywood representative Wes Ramey gave WVLT News a statement on the acquisition, saying the company had purchased 211 Commerce St.

“The Dollywood Company, a joint venture between Herschend Enterprises and entertainment icon, Dolly Parton, confirms its acquisition of 211 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN.

‘Since the pandemic, commercial real estate is becoming an opportunity,” Dolly said. “I strongly believe in the future of Nashville and feel this is a great investment.’

Terms of the sale will not be disclosed and plans for the future of 211 Commerce will be shared as they materialize.”

Dollywood VP of Marketing and Public Relations Pete Owens

211 Commerce St. is listed as an office building by the Lincoln Property Company, the real estate manager in charge of the building’s sale. However, as said in the statement, there’s no word on what the the Dollywood Company will use the building for.

