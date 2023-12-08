Day four from the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is in the books!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more girl’s games finished up including two first-round match-ups in Thursday’s action at the Classic.

No. 2 Knott Central got revenge for their regular season loss to Perry Central, winning 63-49.

No. 8 North Laurel shot lights out against No. 4 Martin County, helping them to a 92-55 victory.

Brook Nichelson led the way for the Lady Jags, scoring a WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record 42 points and hitting nine threes in the process.

No. 3 Knox Central and No. 10 Owsley County played in another night-cap nail bitter, with the Lady Panthers winning 60-58.

Friday’s action will start with the second girls consolation game at 5:00 p.m. between No. 10 Owsley County and No. 4 Martin County, followed by the boy’s semi-finals, starting with No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County at 6:30 p.m., and finishing with No. 5 Perry Central and No. 8 Floyd Central at 8:00 p.m.

