Day four from the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is in the books!

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH is going on December 5th-10th, 2022(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more girl’s games finished up including two first-round match-ups in Thursday’s action at the Classic.

No. 2 Knott Central got revenge for their regular season loss to Perry Central, winning 63-49. 

No. 8 North Laurel shot lights out against No. 4 Martin County, helping them to a 92-55 victory.

Brook Nichelson led the way for the Lady Jags, scoring a WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic record 42 points and hitting nine threes in the process.

No. 3 Knox Central and No. 10 Owsley County played in another night-cap nail bitter, with the Lady Panthers winning 60-58.

Friday’s action will start with the second girls consolation game at 5:00 p.m. between No. 10 Owsley County and No. 4 Martin County, followed by the boy’s semi-finals, starting with No. 1 Harlan County and No. 2 Martin County at 6:30 p.m., and finishing with No. 5 Perry Central and No. 8 Floyd Central at 8:00 p.m.

