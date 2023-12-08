Davidson-Moore Eyecare cuts ribbon in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard held one of four ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week to welcome Davidson-Moore Eyecare.

Davidson-Moore Eyecare has been open since earlier this year.

City leaders, family and friends participated in the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon and then had refreshments inside.

Dr. Jordan Davidson, the owner of Davidson-Moore Eyecare, said that he got the name from putting both of his parents’ last names together.

Davidson graduated from the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry in 2020. He said he always knew he wanted to open a practice in Hazard.

“It feels great. Unfortunately, I graduated from optometry school during COVID so the plan to open the practice got kind of put on the back burner for a little bit. But after three years in practice down in Lexington, I’m now here and I plan to be here full time,” said Davidson.

If you are interested in visiting or learning more about Davidson-Moore Eyecare, you can go to the website here.

Other ribbon cutting ceremonies were held in Hazard for Edelen Renewables and Hazard Cabinet and Flooring. Another one is planned for Saturday for RO&CO Real Estate.

