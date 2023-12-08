Brooke Nichelson sets WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic scoring record

By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - During North Laurel’s 92-55 round one win over Martin County in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, Brooke Nichelson made history.

Nichelson scored 42 points, etching her name in the history books with a new Mountain Basketball Classic scoring record.

A majority of her scoring came in the second quarter where she scored 20 points behind six three-pointers.

Nichelson made nine three-pointers on the night.

North Laurel advances to the semifinal Knox Central on Dec. 9.

