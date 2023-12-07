WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Flashback: 2021 Girls Championship Game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years ago the Lady Wildcats claimed their second-ever WYMT Food City Mountain Classic title.

Leading the way was now Kentucky guard Cassidy Rowe, who finished the game with 20 points.

In that game, Knott Central and Shelby Valley both came out with some fire in them with the score tied up at 12-12 in the second quarter.

Shelby Valley was able to take the lead and head into halftime with the score 23-20.

Despite a 10-point Lady Cats lead in the fourth, Knott Central did not go down without a fight and made it a two-point game at 49-51 with less than two minutes left.

The final score, however, was 57-53 in favor of the Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats.

