WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Flashback: 2021 Girls Championship Game

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years ago the Lady Wildcats claimed their second-ever WYMT Food City Mountain Classic title.

Leading the way was now Kentucky guard Cassidy Rowe, who finished the game with 20 points.

In that game, Knott Central and Shelby Valley both came out with some fire in them with the score tied up at 12-12 in the second quarter.

Shelby Valley was able to take the lead and head into halftime with the score 23-20.

Despite a 10-point Lady Cats lead in the fourth, Knott Central did not go down without a fight and made it a two-point game at 49-51 with less than two minutes left.

The final score, however, was 57-53 in favor of the Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic program magazine is finally here!
Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Nate at the Classic - 6
The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic program magazine is finally here!
Harlan faces Clay County in Day 3 boys consolation matchup
Jaelyn Black
North Laurel student awarded Ralph Gabbard Scholarship