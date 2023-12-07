WYMT Food City Flashback: Relive the Lady Jaguars First Mountain Basketball Classic Title

(WYMT) - The No. 1 North Laurel Lady Jaguars matched up with the No. 3 Floyd Central in the 2020 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship.

North Laurel went into the half off of a 7-0 run that pushed them to a 34-23 lead.

North Laurel continued to stretch their lead in the second half behind ferocious defense from tournament MVP, Hailee Valentine, who had 10 steals and 25 points.

North Laurel won their first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic title 78-54.

