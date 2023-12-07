Wolfe County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Scholarship

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, WYMT has partnered with several organizations to award more than 100 students with $1,000 scholarships.

Three students were selected to receive the Ralph Gabbard Scholarship.

Wolfe County High School senior Kaylee Carson is the 14th Region recipient.

Carson said she plans to leave Wolfe County to further her education but hopes to eventually return home.

“I plan on going to the University of Kentucky and majoring in agricultural education and maybe agricultural economics, too. After graduation, I want to go to Oklahoma State and get my master’s degree. Then come back and teach at Wolfe County High School in the agricultural department,” she said.

With a deep-rooted love for agriculture, she said she fell in love with exhibiting livestock at the age of nine.

“I show cattle and sheep. In the spring you go, and you purchase an animal or multiple animals. They’re just a little baby. So, you take them home and you plan out their little feed ration or what you are going to feed them and how you are going to exercise them. Throughout the summer you get to watch them grow, and you get to exhibit them at shows. It’s mainly based on their appearance and how well you do with your animal, and then at the end of the year we go to the state fair in August, and we exhibit there,” she said.

Carson and her sister are the only kids that exhibit in Wolfe County. It has shaped her into the person she is today, and it is why she hopes to return and teach other students about its importance.

Along with exhibiting, Carson is also heavily involved in her school.

“I’m the FFA President and the FFA regional treasurer for the Big Sandy Region. I’m a member of 4H Livestock Club, we do multiple competitions throughout the year. I’m part of Beta Club, I am our secretary,” she said.

Not to mention, she is also taking a full load of college classes through the Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) program.

This is something she said would not be possible without the support she has received.

“I feel like my family and my teachers have pushed me a lot to help me start taking classes and get me prepared. They’re always there to support me. No matter how much I am struggling on my work. They’ve been a really great help,” she said. “Just knowing that there are people there to help me and they want the best for me.”

As she looks forward to the future and prepares for her next adventure, she wants to encourage other folks in the region to shoot for the stars.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way. My freshman year I didn’t think I would be doing this, but I got the opportunity to join early college academy and take college classes. Took that chance. Took that opportunity and then here I am today,” Carson said. “I’m super grateful for WYMT and the Ralph Gabbard Scholarship.”

She will be graduating in 2024 from Wolfe County High School and also HCTC with two associate degrees.

