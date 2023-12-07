Tips from Lexington pharmacist on what to look for when selecting cold medicine

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As winter approaches, it’s common to deal with pesky congestion.

When you go to the pharmacy for medicine, it’s important you know what’s the most effective.

Phenylephrine, the main drug in over-the-counter decongestants, was recently reviewed by an FDA advisory committee. They found its recommended dosage is not effective.

“Really throws things in a topsy-turvy because phenylephrine was approved and came on the market in 1976,” said Clarence Sullivan, pharmacist & owner of The Pharmacy Shop.

However, what is proven effective, Sullivan says, is decongestants with the ingredient pseudoephedrine.

“Pseudoephedrine is a drug that is kept behind the counter that you have to get a driver’s license and so forth, and it goes through a state system which says, yes you can get this or no you can’t based on how much you have gotten in the last 30 days, 90 days or one year,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says if someone comes in with congestion, he’s always going to recommend medicine with pseudoephedrine.

“If what they’re saying turns out to be fact, then you’re not going to get any improvement at all from that phenylephrine,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says this means you could be taking the medicine for days and feel no improvement. Sullivan says because the debate is ongoing, medicines with phenylephrine haven’t been recalled.

He says it is good to use in one scenario.

“The only way it’s, right now, not questioned is in a nasal spray. That is still considered effective,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says it’s always best to consult with your pharmacist when you’re sick to determine what you should be taking.

