Students organize, operate thrift store as school fundraiser

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Northpoint Academy’s Jobs For America’s Graduates opened a thrift store this month, hoping to give back to the community and raise money for student expenses.

The former United Helping Hands building behind the school was revamped, restocked and ready for shoppers- with all proceeds from the space going back to the students for educational field trips and more.

“It gives back to us. You know, it lets us do fun things that other schools do,” said JAG Treasurer Lucille Chapman. “They raise fundraisers or they have donations and things that they can do. We don’t do that here; we have our thrift store to help fund us.”

The store has clothes, household items, shoes, toys, books and more- organized and operated by the students.

“With a traditional classroom setting, you’re sitting there, you’re doing book work. But, here, you’re kind of more hands on,” said Makayla Bartley, JAG President. “You’re doing stuff, you’re working together as a team. There’s a lot of behind the scenes of the store, you know.”

The store gives the students space to see where they fit into the entrepreneur space- from stocking to decorating.

“There was a lot of donations that came in and a lot of stuff was donated,” said Isabella Kidd, who designed and decorated a lot of the space, including a few Christmas trees that are up for grabs. “I took it and turned into everything you see, basically.”

JAG students said it teaches them real life lessons and gives their homework real world applications, giving their teacher Rick Branham a lot of credit for helping it happen.

“Helping in the store, it means a lot to the school and all the JAG students,” said Kidd. “It brings in money for us and helps us and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without Rick.”

The thrift store is open to the public Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., starting with the store’s Christmas sale Friday.

