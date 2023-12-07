Somerset man arrested in connection with stolen excavator, UTV

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man is facing a host of charges for his role in a theft that happened in August.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 260 North Hart Road in Somerset, involving a report of found property, believed to be stolen items from Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies were able to find a John Deere excavator that was reported stolen.

Following an investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Shepherd, 39, was a former employee at the business. Officials noticed Shepherd walking on the road and questioned him about the excavator. Shepherd acknowledged the excavator being there and claimed he had been using it. He also stated that he had a John Deere UTV, commonly known as a side-by-side, at his home but claimed he had owned it for some time. Deputies requested permission from Shepherd to see the UTV and, after checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on it, believed it to be fake. When deputies asked to look at the VIN plate again, Shepherd would not let them.

A search warrant was obtained for Shepherd’s home on North Hart Road and upon the service of the search warrant, investigators realized the VIN plate on the UTV was fake. When checking the correct VIN, they learned that the UTV was the same one stolen from Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

Shepherd was taken into custody from the scene. He was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, selling or receiving a vehicle with removed or altered VIN, criminal mischief in the third degree, obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000, drug paraphernalia-buy or possess and a district court warrant for failure to appear.

Shepherd was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.