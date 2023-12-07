Portion of heavily traveled road in Magoffin Co. set to temporarily close

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are warning drivers of an upcoming road closing in Magoffin County.

Officials said construction associated with the Ivy Point Hill roadway relocation will result in the closing of US-460, just west of downtown Salyersville.

The road will be closed between milepoints 10.0 and 10.6, or between KY-30 and Lee Prater Street/Water Works Street.

Officials said the closing will impact traffic between Salyersville and West Liberty.

The portion of US-460 is expected to be closed from Dec. 11 through Dec. 14, and final paving will take place next spring.

Officials added approximately 3,700 drivers use the affected section of US-460 every day.

Drivers can use KY-30 and the Mountain Parkway to reconnect with US-460 at the end of the Mountain Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.