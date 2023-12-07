Perry Co. church welcomes back nativity scene tradition

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Davidson Baptist Church in Perry County is bringing back a Christmas tradition following the July 2022 flood.

Church leaders said, after the flood, many of the decorations from their nativity scene were destroyed or washed away.

Pastor Peter Youmans said he thinks, now more than ever, it is important to remind folks about the birth of Christ.

“As time has changed the Christmas story is really not being proclaimed very loudly so many TV shows and everything else that talks about Christmas being about love or about giving or about Santa Claus we want to make sure people understand the real meaning of Christmas,” said Youmans

This is the twelfth year the church has done the nativity scene, and church members wanted to find a way to add something new. This year, they added the scene of Jesus’ resurrection at the end of the drive-through.

“Pastor came to me and decided to add the tomb and asked me if I would be Mary at the tomb and I was so honored just to be able to be there as she was,” said Teresa Holmes, who plays Mary Magdalene in the nativity scene.

Song leader for Davidson Baptist Church, Danny Noble, said he thinks bringing the story to life as people drive through is what brings them back each year.

“We’re able to portray to the people as they come through and see instead of just reading it on the page you see it in 3D,” Noble said.

If you are interested in driving through, you can go to Davidson Baptist Church in Perry County on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

