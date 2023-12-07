Laurel County community mourns beloved educator

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Laurel County are mourning the loss of a retired educator.

Monica Smith was 61 when she died on December 4.

Smith was an educator in the Laurel County school system as a math teacher, guidance counselor and Director of Secondary Education for 35 years before her 2019 retirement.

Her colleagues said Smith was a great educator and a friend they could count on to bring out the positivity in a situation.

“Monica was a tireless advocate and champion for the bands and all arts programs in the Laurel County schools. She fought hard behind the scenes to keep funding and support for these programs. But, she did that across the board for anything that brought student success. Monica was a great friend and support to me personally, I was deeply saddened to hear the news of her passing.”

“Laurel County Schools offers our sincere condolences to Monica’s family, friends, former colleagues, and students,” Laurel County Public Schools said to WYMT.

Mike Black, Principal at North Laurel High School, said when he transitioned to his role in 2007 Smith was there and helped him with the adjustment along the way.

“She just helped me in many ways, not only just how to run the school, but just with dealing with other things you deal with as a new principal. She’ll be greatly missed,” Black explained.

