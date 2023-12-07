The Lady Jaguars and Lady Cardinals continue the girls first round action

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 8 North Laurel will play No. 4 Martin County in the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic girls tournament.

North Laurel enters the match up 2-0, while the Cardinals are 4-0.

Tip-off is set for roughly 6:30 p.m.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It’s also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap in sports on WYMT Mountain News at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.