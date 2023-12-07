Kentucky man arrested in Laurel County on third DUI offense

Accused of third DUI offense
Accused of third DUI offense(Laurel County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One central Kentucky man has been arrested in Laurel County and charged with his third DUI offense, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Anthony Joseph Shumaker, 40, of Nicholasville, was reportedly driving a motorcycle with no license plate and deputies said they spotted him making a turn without using a turn signal.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and reportedly found Shumaker in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe with residue, according to a statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a records check revealed Shumaker was driving on a DUI suspended license for a second time, and driving a motorcycle under the influence for a third offense.

“Anthony Joseph Shumaker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (third offense); driving on a DUI suspended license (second offense); possession of a controlled substance (first-degree; second offense), methamphetamine,” Sheriff Root’s office indicated.

Shumaker was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center on Thurs., Dec. 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

