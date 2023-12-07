Jackson County hands Knott Central nailbiter home loss in girls opening round nightcap

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County and Knott Central put on a show in another nailbiter nightcap.

Jackson County opened the game on a 7-2 run capped off with a triple from junior forward Anslee Nichols.

Knott Central would rely on their star guard, Kylie Gayheart, to help bring them back in the first.

Gayheart cut through the lane and released a high-arching floater that cut the Lady Generals’ lead to 2 points at the end of the first quarter, 17-15.

However, in the second, the Lady Patriots struggled to knock down shots from the perimeter.

Jackson County slowed down the Lady Patriots speedy guards’ attempts to create transition offense and forced Knott Central, a team that thrives off contagious energy from their shot making, to settle for a stagnant pace in a half-court offense.

The two teams went into the locker rooms with Jackson County leading, 24-21.

In the third quarter, the Lady Generals extended their lead up to 14 by utilizing their size and strength advantage to score points inside the paint.

Both junior forward Abby Gilbert and senior forward Jenna Creech scored and-one layups during their run that extended the Lady Generals’ lead up, 39-25.

Gilbert was a problem in the paint for Knott Central all night, finishing the evening with a team-high 24 points.

Eventually, junior forward Faith Pollard and the Lady Patriots climbed out of their 14-point third quarter hole.

Pollard led a run where Knott Central reinforced a pesky defensive presence that turned into offense on the other end.

The junior forward came up with a few steals and scored a game-high 26 points.

A Pollard pull-up jumper brought the Lady Pats back within 7 to end the third quarter, 45-37.

It was a seesaw game throughout the fourth quarter.

With under two minutes left, Gayheart made a shifty move to get past her defender and dished the ball down low to senior wing Kaylee Gibson, who made a layup to cut the deficit to five.

With a little more than 50 seconds left, Gayheart released a desperation three-point attempt and was fouled on the shot.

Gayheart knocked down all three shots from the charity stripe, cutting the lead to just two points.

In the final seconds of regulation, Gayheart brought the ball down the court again.

The senior guard drove in and found Pollard down on the block, who banked in the game-tying layup to push the game to overtime at 61 apiece.

While both teams hustled and dove to the ground, battling for the ball, Jackson County dominated the extra period.

The Lady Generals outscored Knott Central, 12-4, securing the opening round win in another nailbiter nightcap, 73-65.

Jackson County will face Corbin in the girls semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Knott Central will play Perry Central in a consolation game on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m.

