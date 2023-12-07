‘He is truly one of a kind’: KSP Trooper wins 34th Impaired Driving Award

Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker
Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker(Kentucky State Police)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Steve Walker won his 34th Impaired Driving Award last month.

Walker, a 41-year veteran of the agency, has written 5,969 DUI citations since becoming a trooper in 1982.

He currently serves at Post 11 in London but has experience at Post 7 in Richmond, Post 14 in Ashland and Post 15 in Campbellsville.

London Post Captain Ryan Catron said Walker has dedicated his career to keeping people safe.

“He is truly one of a kind and an asset to our Post and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Catron. “Trooper Walker’s dedication sends a powerful message that impaired driving will not be tolerated.”

Walker said getting drunk drivers off of the road is important to him because he has seen firsthand the destruction DUI crashes can cause.

“Crashes involving alcohol cause injuries and death to innocent people every day across our country,” said Walker. “If I can stop that from happening to just one family, it is worth it.”

Officials with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) said, last year across the state, there were more than 4,100 crashes involving an impaired driver. Officials added those crashes resulted in 1,990 injuries and 189 deaths.

