Gov. Andy Beshear announces $3M investment, 200 jobs in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new $3 million investment in Wayne County.

State leaders said Provalus – a division of prominent information technology Optomi LLC – will locate in Monticello.

“I believe this successful company coming to our hometown will be very beneficial in so many ways and help open many doors. Provalus is 100% operated here in the U.S., and their goal to elevate high potential rural communities by creating technology, support and other service job opportunities is one that Wayne County is ready, willing and excited to fully support,” Wayne County Judge-Executive Scott Gehring explained.

The investment will create 200 full-time jobs, and officials said this is the largest job-creation investment in Wayne County since 2010.

“The economic momentum we are seeing across the state is the result of companies believing in what Kentucky has to offer,” said Gov. Beshear. “Optomi is just the latest example, with the company creating an incredible 200 job opportunities for the families of Wayne County. I want to congratulate Optomi’s leadership and look forward to the company’s success here in the commonwealth.”

Leaders said the new operation will be the company’s first in the Commonwealth. It will be located in a 30,000-square-foot leased facility.

“We are pleased to announce the first phase of our partnership with the State of Kentucky. Choosing a location for a new Provalus site is about far more than just job creation. It’s also about choosing a community to add to the Provalus family,” said Will Ruzic, Optomi’s vice president of facilities and operations. “Provalus is committed to expanding opportunities in rural America by growing, developing and investing in not only our people but the communities we call home. This launch means that Monticello will forever be a part of the Provalus story, and we trust that Provalus will play a significant role in shaping Monticello’s story moving forward.”

The facility will allow the company to serve Fortune 2000 and larger clients in various domains, including cybersecurity, network operations, quality assurance, security, application development and back-office operations.

“The economic impact they will be bringing to our region is astronomical; a proven company that not only wants to provide a better life for their employees but also to help the community in which they make their new home. To have Provalus located here in Monticello is a sign of the growth and prosperity we are experiencing in our community, and this endeavor will be a massive component in the future success of our region,” said Monticello Mayor Kenneth Catron, Jr.

Construction for building upgrades is scheduled to start in January and finish in December 2024.

“The Monticello Wayne County Industrial Authority is excited about the opportunities that Provalus will provide to our area. Provalus is committed to providing competitive, sustaining jobs in rural America and this vision and goal will positively impact the citizens of Monticello and Wayne County for generations. Our board is committed to assisting Provalus, and we fully support and appreciate the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for their assistance and support,” Frank V. Phillips, chairman of the Monticello-Wayne County Industrial Authority, added.

