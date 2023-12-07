Good Question: What happened to the millions granted to EKU to rebuild Model Laboratory School?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Carlen asks, “What happened to the millions of dollars that was granted to EKU to rebuild Model Laboratory School?”

WEKU reported in April of last year that the General Assembly had included $90 million in the state budget to go to EKU to build a new Model Laboratory School.

The school posted a video of university president Dr. David McFaddin telling children about the new school.

At the time, the superintendent told WEKU they hoped to begin planning and design this year and have kids in by 2025. Now, it looks like that timeline will be altered.

An EKU spokesperson told us the completion of the school remains a top priority for the university.

“Like many publicly funded construction projects across the Commonwealth, the high cost of materials and labor has altered the proposed construction timeline. We are hopeful the project can start in 2024.”

They told us they won’t be able to talk more about that project until after the upcoming legislative session. We’ll have to see if lawmakers approve any additional funding for that project.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

