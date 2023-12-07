Funding announced for Powell Co. project

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced funding for leaders in Powell County.

Beshear said the Powell County Fiscal Court is looking to extend water and sewer utilities into the Clay City Business Park.

The anticipated project investment is $780,000, with nearly $320,000 in Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) funding approved for the site.

“The first round of funding has been a tremendous success in supporting future growth and economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our site development and speed-to-market initiatives are crucial to our long-term success in attracting companies to locate in our communities, bringing with them quality job opportunities. I am thrilled to see these projects moving ahead and look forward to seeing the businesses and companies they attract.”

