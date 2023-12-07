FIRST ALERT: Tracking wet, windy weather for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the dry and mild weather on Thursday and Friday because we are tracking a potent weather system for the weekend.

Tonight Through Friday Night

High pressure continues to sit over the region through tonight, so we are tracking dry weather. However, clouds begin to increase. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast remains dry to end the work week. High temperatures on Friday top out in the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Friday night, we stay partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking our next rainmaker for the weekend.

Spotty showers are possible for the first half of Saturday, but more widespread rain is looking likely into Saturday night. The good news, we are not tracking a severe weather threat. However, we could see some heavier pockets of rain and strong winds. High temperatures reach the mid-60s, and lows fall into the upper-40s.

Soggy weather looks to linger into Sunday. Showers are likely, and again, some could be heavy at times. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s early in the morning, but temperatures tumble into the upper-30s and lower-40s by the afternoon. Again, breezy winds are likely. We could see gusts up to 30-40 mph in some areas.

Into Sunday night, we are tracking the potential for some areas of wintry mix as cooler air begins to filter in. Moisture will be limited, so I am not expecting widespread problems, but some areas of wintry mix or snow showers can not be ruled out, especially in higher elevations. Overnight lows fall into the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking cooler and drier conditions for early next week.

Spotty snow flurries can not be ruled out early on Monday, especially in the higher elevations, but most of the region will be dry. High temperatures only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the upper-20s.

Tuesday is looking dry and cool. Highs reach the upper-40s under a mostly sunny sky, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

The forecast does not look to change much for the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

