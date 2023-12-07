EKY administrators working to combat teacher shortage

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Teacher shortages are not new for school districts across the region.

“We have suffered staff shortages over the past five years, more so than in my history, and I’ve been in education for 30 years. So, it’s gotten worse year after year, particularly after Covid,” Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts said.

Yonts added they are struggling to fill most of the roles in the school system, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have open positions that I can’t even find substitutes for in our classified staff as in instructional assistants, cooks, bus drivers. Of course, we don’t have enough for any of those positions,” she explained.

She said it has had the biggest impact on the students.

“I think classroom teachers, the shortage of experienced or qualified teachers is detrimental to our students and not having enough of a pool of candidates to choose from,” she said.

She added school leaders are looking to focus on creating teachers of their own, starting with current students.

“We’re definitely in a ‘grow your own’ kind of mindset. So, we need to work with our students that we have now, our high school students or even students younger than that to help them look at careers in education. We do a lot of work around careers and post-secondary education readiness for our students, and so, we want to build in more opportunities for them to work in the education field,” she explained.

Perry County Schools Superintendent Kent Campbell said they will face a lot of issues as more teachers are starting to retire.

“We are seeing a decline in the number of applicants for vacant positions. The district will have a great deal of positions to fill within the next few years as a significant number of teachers retire,” he said.

Campbell added they have created programs to help retain more teachers.

“In an effort to retain teachers and improve their skills, we have implemented programs such as our ‘New Teacher Academy’ that serves as an introduction to the district’s expectations as well as providing instructional strategies, classroom management, and integrating technology in the classroom,” he said. “Each school also has an instructional coach who works with new teachers. The coach provides feedback, makes suggestions, and can co-teach. We also provide new educators with a mentor that they can plan with and share ideas.”

Yonts said she wants to see more work done to help this issue on all levels.

“I hope to see a lot of work on the national level, on the state level and then locally. We need to make some changes nationally to be able to get more teachers into education and to get more employees. In particularly at the state and local level, there’s things that we can do,” she said.

She said they are looking at bringing back their education pathway to inspire students to work in education.

“And with a push and recruitment statewide, that would help us all, but locally, we do need to do more around building our own. Doing programs for our students to help them to get some practical experience. There’s a career pathway for teaching and learning. We had a few classes in that so, I’m looking at bringing that back and seeing how we can incorporate that for our students who are interested in teaching,” she explained.

