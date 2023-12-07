Edelen Renewables opens in Hazard

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A company working to develop communities with renewable energy now has an office in Perry County.

Edelen Renewables opened in downtown Hazard. The business is working to create hundreds of jobs in Eastern Kentucky while creating renewable energy infrastructure.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Founder Adam Edelen, who was recently the Kentucky state auditor, said they are an early pioneer in transforming coal plants into renewable energy sources.

”We wanna make sure they can maintain that leadership as an energy producer, even in a green energy world, and so, I think, in ten years, people will realize this day, and see all the new jobs that have been created, and all of the new opportunities that have been brought to coalfield communities like Hazard,” said Adam Edelen.

Edelen Renewables’ company slogan is ‘Social Impact Solar,’ meaning they want to invest in the areas they build in.

Hazard Community and Technical College will play a role in equipping the future workforce.

“We’re gonna assist them in developing a curriculum that we will carry out and train up those that wanna apply for these positions,” said HCTC Dean of Workforce Keila Miller.

Edelen Renewables has at least begun planning construction at several sites in the region.

