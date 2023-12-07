Dry and mild to wrap up the week, big changes coming this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will wake up to some chilly air this morning, but the sun will help warm us up quite nicely by this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start our day in the low 30s or upper 20s in the sheltered valleys, so make sure you grab a jacket or hoodie on your way out the door. You should be able to shed that pretty quickly, unless you are cold-natured, this afternoon. Abundant sunshine, combined with a nice southwest breeze, will take us in the mid-50s later today. Once the sun goes down though, those temperatures will crash with it.

Tonight, clouds will increase from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Depending on how fast they move in, we should drop into the mid to upper 30s or low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is shaping up to be another fantastic day, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures running about 10° above average for this time of the year. We will approach the 60° mark in spots before clouds start to increase again Friday night. The good news is that we should stay dry into the first part of the weekend. Lows will drop to around 50°.

Two things will happen to begin the weekend: One, clouds will continue to increase with some spotty rain chances during the day. Two, temperatures will soar ahead of a big cold front on Sunday. Most of us will make our way into the low to mid-60s. The best chances for rain, and the potential for heavy rain, move in Saturday night.

Sunday could feature a little bit of everything, and I mean that. Both major models are coming into better agreement with the rainfall totals, which could be close to 2″ or better between Saturday night and Sunday night. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, wind gusts of up to 40 mph and even some hail or graupel. Our daytime high will be in the mid to upper 50s at midnight and crash during the daytime hours. On the backside of the system, if the cold air doesn’t outrun the moisture, some snowflakes or wintry mix is possible. That could linger into Sunday night or early Monday. Lows by Monday morning will drop below freezing regardless.

While Monday post cold front will be chilly, temperatures will start to trend upward next week back toward the 50° mark, which is about average for this time of the year. It also looks mainly dry too.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

