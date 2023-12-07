DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Estill County Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Engineers are looking to improve under the leadership of their new head coach Jonathan Mahanes.

Estill County has put the work in during the offseason and is ready for a leap forward in 2023.

“I felt like we had some rough patches, but we got better as it went on,” senior guard Katelyn Worley said. “This year we have definitely got way better.”

The Lady Engineers are headed on the road to face Berea on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

