DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Estill County Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Engineers have started the 2023 season with a 1-1 record.

The Engineers finished the 2022 season with 20 wins and a regional berth.

Estill County says the chemistry built off the court is what will propel them to their goals this year.

“This team, this is our growing up team together,” senior guard Caden Arvin said. “We know each other more and we like to keep each other around.”

Coming up next, the Engineers will host Madison Central on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

