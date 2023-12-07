Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 6, 2023
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic rolled on with day three action from Knott Central High School.

In the first contest of the day, Clay County secured a 67-57 win over the Harlan Green Dragons in a boys’ consolation game.

In the first girls’ contest of the tournament, Corbin earned an 80-42 win over Perry Central.

The final game on Wednesday featured a girls’ matchup between Knott Central and Jackson County.

Jackson County earned a thrilling 71-65 win in overtime.

