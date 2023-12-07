Day four of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is here!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After an action-packed third day from Hindman, we get set for our fourth day with three girls’ games.

The day will kick off with the first girl’s consolation game between Perry Central vs. No. 2 Knott Central at 5:00 p.m.

The second match-up features an Alice Lloyd College top-10 battle between No. 8 North Laurel and No. 4 Martin County at 6:30 p.m.

Finally, in the nightcap game, it’s another top 10 match-up between No. 3 Knox Central and No. 10 Owsley County at 8:00 p.m.

