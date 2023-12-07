Corbin handles Perry Central in big opening round win

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls took centerstage with Corbin taking on Perry Central at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

Corbin dominated from start to finish, going on a 15-5 run to start the game.

Two players igniting the Lady Redhounds run were Kalle Housley and Kylie Clem, seemingly a two-lady band early on and much of the game.

Perry fought back to end the quarter though, making it 19-11 going into the second quarter.

Corbin pulled away in the second, exploding for 42 points, giving them a 61-33 lead heading into the half.

It was more of the same from the Lady Hounds in the second half, earning them an 80-42 win over the Lady Commodores.

Kallie Housley had a game-high 22 points, while Kylie Clem finished right behind her with 21 for Corbin.

Perry Central’s Kyra McAlarnis had a team-high 15 points.

The Lady Commodores will play Knott Central in their consolation game on Thursday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Corbin will continue to try and defend their title on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m.

